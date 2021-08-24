“Have you ever been told that certain colors should not be worn together or that they work against each other?” the Moneta/SML Library questioned. “Then you come to find a top or even a nature scene that breaks all of these rules.”
In February 2021, the Worker Bee (a bee associated with the Lake Quilter’s Guild of Smith Mountain Lake) took on the world of color in a new challenge: The Color Pop Challenge. This challenge helped the group in two ways: to further their community missions and to develop their color sense in new ways.
Ginger Brothers, a Worker Bee member and teacher at Liberty Middle School, used her classroom technology skills to build three color wheel spinners, one for the background color, and one each for primary and secondary colors. Each quilter was given a new color combination that many of the members had not thought to try because of the preconceived “color rules” in life. The only rule in the design of the quilt block was that the quilters could use only the colors they were assigned.
Each quilt bee member created two 12” blocks of any one-block style and brought them to the April meeting. At that meeting, the quilters laid out their blocks and determined that a few more blocks were needed.
They finalized the block layout in June 2021 and finalized their decision about which organization would receive the quilt. The quilt was finished by Worker Bee Hive Coordinator Jan Emerick-Brothers and presented to the Friends of the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library in July 2021. The “Color World” quilt is currently on display at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library.
Several organizations were considered, but it was quickly decided that the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library was the group to receive the finished quilt that they could then raffle off to generate donations. The Friends group is a non-profit group that supplies funds for additional programs to the library throughout the year. Without the Friends, many programs would not be able to happen, due to limited budgets.
Monies from the quilt raffle will be used to continue to support the many programs that are offered at the Moneta/SML Library such as the monthly Family Fun Night programs, the Summer Reading Program events, holiday programs and various special events throughout the year. The Friends of the Moneta/SML Library also purchase additional materials for the library, such as DVDs and books on CD.
The finished quilt is 92x93 inches, which is Queen/King size. Raffle ticket donations are $5 per ticket. The quilt will be awarded Dec. 9. You do not need to be present to win! Tickets are available at the Moneta/SML Library, Mama Anne’s, The Cottage Gate, Haywood Jewelers, The Southern Goat and The Stitch Witch in Bedford. For further questions, contact Kathie Justice at 850-206-7587 or email folmoneta@gmail.com.
The Friends of the Moneta/SML Library invites the public to the library to see the quilt and to explore all the possibilities that exist at the local library.
For more information about the Worker Bee, contact Jan Emerick-Brothers at scooter_brandy@hotmail.com. The Worker Bees meet monthly on Sundays at Patmos United Methodist Church and are taking in new members of all skill levels.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.