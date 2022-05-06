The Avenel Foundation’s Board of Directors announced the recent completion of three major projects made possible by two grants along with this year’s annual appeal gifts from donors.
The Basement Walls Stabilization Project, completed last month, was funded in full by a large grant and donation to the current appeal. The grant came from an anonymous foundation in response to an application in the spring of last year; the donation came from a Greensboro family, the Hagans, who support historic preservation and expressed approval of the ongoing restoration at Avenel.
In addition to brick masonry, the basement project required cutting out six inches of concrete along the exterior walls and filling in with pea gravel to allow moisture in the basement to escape, a recommendation from Historic Resources.
Members of the Hagan family, who toured Avenel last fall, indicated a desire to participate in the project to secure the foundation of the house. The property had benefited from the dedication of Charles T. Hagan, patriarch of their family, who was involved in the Avenel Foundation’s early work beginning 37 years ago; his family has made their gift to restore the very walls that support the house he cared about.
