Sunrise.
I love sunsets, but there’s something holy about a sunrise. There’s a beauty and a promise in light breaking in the darkness. Warmth invading just when it feels coldest. A new day dawning, regardless of how the previous day ended. And we need these reminders. Because life can be dark. Cold. Stuck in the memories of all our yesterdays.
His mercies, the ancient psalm reminds us, are new every morning.
Perhaps this is why we traditionally celebrate a sunrise service at Easter. Because this same thing is magnified in this season of the Christian calendar. Light and life shining again. The warmth of the Son rising just when it seemed the darkness had won. Hope springing eternal, scorning the shame of all our yesterdays - and making every today new.
When Jesus was asked how we should pray, His words in The Lord’s Prayer captured this same rhythm and hope of mercy being new every morning.
Our Father in Heaven, hallowed be your name.
Regardless of what we see in our circumstances, when we come face-to-face with human frailty and helplessness, we look up to the One who orchestrates all circumstances.
Your Kingdom come, You will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Grace. Beauty. Love. Kindness. Mercy. These are the hallmarks of God’s will. His Kingdom. In the midst of a sometimes cold, dark, and hateful world, not only do we pray for these things, but we become a beacon for a different way of being in the world.
Give us today our daily bread. We are reminded that there are no guaranteed tomorrows. Life doesn’t work that way. But we can depend on His mercy, His provision as we look for the sun to come up.
And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.
Ahh, if there’s one thing that overcomes cold and darkness, that breaks us free of the shame of our yesterdays, we find it here. Forgiveness. The humility of acknowledging our own brokenness fueling the willingness to forgive the brokenness in others brings healing and wholeness to every day.
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.
Evil would have us believe the darkness will never end, the cold is eternal, and the shame of our past is permanent. Perhaps the worst temptation is to believe those lies.
For Yours is the Kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever and ever. Amen.
We close in the same way we started, looking up from our prayer just in time to see light break over the horizon. Expectantly waiting for God to move. Embracing the warmth, grace, and hope of a new day.
Because His mercies are new every morning.
April 9th Easter Sunrise Services in the Community
- Smith Mountain Lake Community Church, 7 a.m., 6675 Burnt Chimney Road, Wirtz
- Sandy Level Baptist Church, 8 a.m., 10817 West Gretna Road, Sandy Level
- Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 8:30 a.m., 13586 Old Moneta Road, Moneta
- Eastlake Community Church, 9 a.m., 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta
- Bedrock Church, 10 a.m., 625 Glenwood Drive, Rocky Mount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.