The boys’ and girls’ varsity lacrosse teams at Franklin County High School dedicated its April 20th doubleheader against Christiansburg to ‘Morgan’s Message’, an organization that advocates for mental health. The teams are using the platform to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community.
‘Morgan’s Message’ was created by the family and former teammates of Morgan Rodgers, a Duke University lacrosse player who died tragically in 2019 after battling mental health struggles. The nonprofit strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the importance of treatment of physical and mental health in athletics. They aim to expand the dialogue on mental health by normalizing conversations, empowering those who suffer in silence, and supporting those who feel alone.
Franklin County High School varsity girls’ lacrosse coach Shannon Barker was the catalyst for introducing the organization to the schools. “My assistant coach at Roanoke College actually was a part of the startup of ‘Morgan's Message’ as one of her guest speakers, but this was after she had left Roanoke,” Barker said. “I had followed the organization since then and fell in love with it as I had battled my own mental health issues as a student-athlete in college.”
Barker said that team climate is very important to her as a coach. “It doesn't matter if players are friends or not, they are teammates first and foremost, and they need to support one another,” she noted. “Student-athletes must juggle academics, sports, and their social life. It is not easy, and society's expectations of these young people are extraordinary.”
“When I accepted the position of head coach at Franklin County [High School], I knew this was something I wanted my team to be a part of, however, I wanted them to want to be a part of it,” she added. “They needed to take the lead and own it. I pitched the idea and told them to read about it. These girls came back to me excited, enthusiastic, and motivated to make a change; I was immensely proud.”
Barker said a handful of her athletes applied to be ambassadors, got accepted and the process of planning a dedication game began. “The Christiansburg double-header seemed like a no-brainer to us, as we wanted to get the men's team involved,” said Barker. She reached out to Coach Apgar (Christiansburg High School girls’ head coach) and Coach Brown (Christiansburg High School boys’ head coach) to see if they would be interested in taking part. She noted that both coaches were enthusiastic, with the entire girls team buying shirts to help the cause. Barker said that Franklin County High School and Christiansburg High School plan to make the awareness campaign a new ongoing tradition.
Franklin County’s midfielder Whitney Holland, a junior, said she wanted to be a part of this dedication game mainly because of what Morgan's Message stands for. “Mental health is just as important as physical health, but when people look or think of athletes, they do not consider mentality, only how they play [physically]. ‘Morgan's Message’ helps athletes that are struggling mentally, and it gives them a chance to get better [while having] a safe community behind them."
Team captain and defender Maggie Ventry, a senior, rallied behind having the dedication game for ‘Morgan's Message’ because of so many athletes who struggle with mental health issues, yet remain quiet about it. Ventry believes that if we create a more open environment and talk about it more openly, then more people will realize that athletes struggle too.
JV player Maddie Billings said she decided to be a part of ‘Morgan's Message’ and help run the dedication game because she feels that it is such an important organization for athletes. “Being a Franklin County lacrosse player, I have a first-hand account of what some of my teammates go through, and how some of the challenges deteriorate their mental health,” said Billings. “For this reason, I think the well-being and mental health of athletes should be brought to the public’s attention.”
Barker said she was moved by the whole evening. Colorful posters, many adorned with the organization’s trademark butterflies, could be found all around the stadium. A booth was set up by the girls’ team where they greeted spectators at the entrance. Players handed out literature and sold wrist bands and custom-made t-shirts promoting the cause. A crowd of several hundred enthusiastic spectators braved the unusual spring day heat with many staying for the entire doubleheader. Young aspiring lacrosse players who were playing catch between games, further demonstrating the growing excitement surrounding the growing presence of organized lacrosse in Franklin County.
“It was extraordinary to see two programs come together for this incredible cause,” Barker said. “We need this movement now more than ever. Seeing the growth of the organization over just the last few years has been incredible. Watching the Franklin County ladies run the show last night was a dream come true. It fills my heart with pride to see them caring as much about this cause as I do.”
For more information about ‘Morgan’s Message’, visit morgansmessage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.