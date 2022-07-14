The Bedford Area Family YMCA will continue its Summer Sunset Festival Series on Friday, July 15, and will feature Cleophus James, an indie rock/funk band.
Upper Crust Pizza Food Truck will attend. KONA Ice of Lynchburg will serve up a cold treat, NOMS will have their delicious popcorn and cotton candy, and Kay’s Culinary Creations will have their signature desserts.
On the third Friday of every month through October from 6-10 p.m. at the Bedford YMCA, there will be live music, food trucks, beer trucks, vendors, and kids’ activities.
The YMCA will offer several activities for children, including a rock wall, gaga ball and bounce house. Adults can enjoy a beer truck with a wide array of options, including seltzers and wine.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy a relaxing evening at the Bedford YMCA. The cost is $5 for anyone 3 or older to enter. Children two and under can enter for free. All proceeds from this event will go toward Bedford YMCA Preschool Summer Camp Scholarships.
Any questions may be directed to the Bedford YMCA event coordinator at events@bedfordymca.org.
