The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved a new water tower in Union Hall at its May 17 meeting.
Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) had submitted a proposal for extended public water access to the Union Hall community via the new water tower.
The 174-foot water tower will be off Route 40 in the Union Hall community and connect with two or three wells. A filtration building will also be built. Total cost is estimated at $3 million, with WVWA and Franklin County splitting the costs with help from American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Future plans are connecting the water tower to other water lines, including Scruggs Road alongside Brooks Mill Road.
Ronnie Thompson, who represents the Boone District, suggested the tower allow for usage by cell phone or broadband companies.
