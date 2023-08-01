Former Marine, now conservation officer at Smith Mountain Lake, has heart and soul for the good

Dallas Keith Neel has seen and experienced a lot in his life. He spent 30 years in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the US Marines as Sergeant Major, a position selected by the Commandant of the Marine Corps to serve as a senior enlisted advisor to Commanding Officers and as the preeminent and highest ranking enlisted Marine with a protocol equivalency of a three-star general officer. He was an accomplished wrestler in high school and in college at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in Lexington. He served on active duty in places around the US and the world. He currently serves as a Conservation Police Officer with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Yes, Neel has seen and experienced a lot in his life, for sure. He’s held a lot of positions and served a lot of roles. They’re relevant, but they don’t define him completely. The one that does is the role he’s most proud of today. It comes with the most important title of all. Neel is a father. He’s a Dad. He embraces it with as much gusto and dedication as everything else he has accomplished in life. He does so with passion and commitment. He does so in the same essence as what true, selfless service is meant to reflect – without a need for celebration or recognition.
When you sum it all up: Neel is a good man. He doesn’t need to tell you himself. He doesn’t need to be told. It simply shows.
A local of sorts, Neel graduated from Glenvar High School in Roanoke County in 1988 with only a 2.7 GPA. He struggled with engineering calculus at VMI while trying to be a road scholar. He took a year off to attend Virginia Western Community College to get on track, and he joined the Reserves of the United States Marine Corps.
Upon graduating bootcamp at Paris Island SC, our country was involved in a war with Iraq. It was 1990. Kuwait had just been invaded. The Gulf War was in full effect. Neel went to Camp Lejueune, NC, and completed his training as a combat engineer. His company received orders for Desert Storm/Desert Shield and was sent to Norway for Operation Battle Griffin. Neel had the opportunity to visit several countries and work with a variety of people throughout his military career. Some he noted were during a combat tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom. He was able to see a country vote for the first time, albeit while under fire. He assisted in preparing the Mozambique Army to defend themselves, a cornerstone building project with the Macedonians and in joint operation with the Canadians, working with the Dutch Marines, while being selected to be a part of an Engineer Reconnaissance Team for two years.
One challenge follows another in the military. Sometimes a lot of training gets completed and never put to use for a particular mission at hand. That training sometimes is used in other missions or venues one never anticipated, but make no mistake about it, it is not training that goes to the wayside. That’s the essence of the military in many ways. It’s not only about where you have been. It’s about where you are going too. It’s about how you put what you know and learn to the best use. It’s about adapting what you know to prepare for the road ahead. It’s about leaving an impression on others that serves the purpose of a greater good. It’s about teaching. Learning. Overcoming. Resetting. Refocusing. It’s a mission-focused mindset, in the military, and translates into life. It works, if you stay the course.
Neel’s time in the Corps involved living in unbelievably harsh conditions – conditions few have ever experienced. “With temperatures reaching 50 below zero in Norway, constant movement was a necessity,” said Neel. “There is very little rest. We would sleep in snow holes covered with tents and just about get comfortable and warm enough to fall asleep – then we would get called to duty at a moment’s notice.”
In civilian life, it can kind of be compared to finally winding down enough after a long day’s work, finally falling asleep in a warm, comfortable bed, then all of a sudden, the alarm goes off. “In Iraq, we would conduct operations in 137 degree heat – but it was a dry heat – whatever that means,” said Neel. One thing he said he loved about the Corps is that when he thought it couldn’t get worse, the Corps would prove me wrong.
The differences are many between the military and mainstream society, though. There’s no snooze button in the military. There’s movement and action. There’s a job to be done. And it gets done.
When hearing stories like these, one might wonder why anyone would come back into civilian life and take the path toward law enforcement like Neel has done. The answer is simple: when you’re a protector, the job never ends. You can be trained to protect, like Neel and others in the military are. You can be broken down to your core and built back up into a warrior. But you’ve got to have heart, man. That’s when the true test begins. Neel has both – the training that combines with a heart and mind of a warrior. That’s the combination needed to serve as a true protector.
Since 1998 Neel has been a conservation officer in Bedford County. He doesn’t face the obstacles he did in the military. That’s not what is meant to be. He’s seen bad. He knows most people aren’t the worst of the worst. He knows people make mistakes. He knows they can change, if they want. He’s faced circumstances as a conservation officer that would make most people cringe. Neel doesn’t. He stands up and he forges ahead without hesitation. He gives consideration, operates with reason and he always keeps his heart in his mind. Because none of us truly know what another is going through in life during a moment of despair, whether it's on land, in the waters of Smith Mountain Lake, in homes, at work, on farms and on highways and byways. Neel keeps his heart in mind and his sense about him, especially when it comes to children. He keeps his own children in mind throughout the day and night – no matter the distance of presence that separates him from them. He works hard, long hours. He is like a lot of fathers who have and continue to sacrifice time with his children and family to provide for them. He loves his job – you can tell he loves what he does – but what shines is who is does it for. He does it for people – he serves others in all he does – directly and indirectly – and he does so with his own children in mind. He is a quintessential leader. He is an example to follow. That’s part military. But that’s all human – being a human, the way God intended us to be.
These days, Neel is not working the long hours he once was. He’s no longer in the military. He’s not working seven days a week. He has three children that he tries to spend as much time as he can with. “Someone once told me that when your child is five years old, you can count about 650 weekends that you have left with them as a child,” said Neel. “That’s a sobering fact. It puts life into perspective. It’s something we lose sight of, and I have done the same. But I have never forgotten it. I never will.”
Neel recognizes the importance of money. It makes life easier. But it comes with a cost when it is put to the forefront. “I used to think that making more money made the greatest impact on life, but not anymore,” said Neel. “The greatest impact is realized when you spend more time with family.”
One of the remarkable programs Neel participates in involves fundraising to provide hunting and fishing licenses to children for a lifetime. Last year, nearly 25 lifetime hunting and fishing licenses were given to children through the program. He also participates in youth events that draw children in and teaches them more about public safety. He partners with others to teach children how to fish, how to hunt, how to enjoy learning the basic skills of survivorship in a way that encourages them to want to learn more. To enjoy living life, while learning and experiencing it. It’s not about living life like you’re dying. It's about living life for the pure joy of it.
Across the waters of Smith Mountain Lake, along the roadways of Bedford, Franklin and other communities near and far, there are people – people – who put on a uniform every day and head out into the world to protect and serve. They are good people. They face an uphill battle. They are peacekeepers. Neel is one of these individuals. When you see a person like Neel – any person in uniform in any branch of service – it’s a good rule of thumb to remember this about them. Thank them for their service. Mean it. Because people in law enforcement take their job of protecting our communities seriously. They do it with heart and with compassion in mind. The least others can do is return their favor by showing appreciation and gratitude and let them know they are doing a good job.
Job well done, Officer Neel. You know what it means to pass it on for the good.
