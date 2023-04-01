The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched an online pre-application for new Virginia residents who need to exchange their out-of-state driver’s license. ‘’
This new application is part of DMV’s “start anywhere” services, which allow customers to start certain applications from the comfort of their own home or on the go. The services currently available to start online are: replacement or renewal licenses, name change, and now original driver’s licenses. Customers can also choose to upgrade their credential to a REAL ID during any of the start anywhere driver or ID services.
The start anywhere initiative was created to maximize customer service by adding a convenient way for customers to begin their transaction from home and submit it to DMV electronically ahead of their visit to a customer service center. It also helps customers determine which documents they’ll need to complete their service.
"Starting your driver's license application online will make your trip to the DMV faster," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “If you recently moved to Virginia, starting online will save you time and prepare you for a successful visit.”
Customers can find the pre-application for an original driver’s license on DMV’s website under “Online Services.” You must visit a DMV customer service center to complete the process. You can make an appointment, reserve your spot for same-day service or simply stop by during office hours.
