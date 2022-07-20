A Bedford County man was charged with assault on a family member and attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office stated that the office received a call at approximately 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, for a domestic related disturbance in the 2000 block of Woodshire Drive located in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County.
Upon arrival, a deputy was investigating the complaint when contact was made with the suspect, James Edward Lewis, 42, of Blue Ridge. The deputy attempted to take Lewis into custody for domestic assault at which time Lewis allegedly retrieved a handgun from his waistband and allegedly pointed it at the deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy went hands on with Lewis, getting him to the ground and after a struggle was able to disarm Lewis and place him into custody without further incident.
Lewis was transported to the magistrate where the charges against him were obtained and served.
Lewis is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.
