On Saturday, August 12th, nearly 4,000 people came out to Crazy Horse Marina to be a part of Military Appreciation Day held to honor veterans, active duty service members, military families and supporters, and to raise money in support of veteran causes. The event brought in more than $20,000.
At the center of the event stood the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial stood – a 28’x6’ wall that symbolizes the American flag and includes dog tags with the names of more than 7,000 men and women who have fallen in the Global Wars of Terrorism.
The idea for the Global Wars on Terrorism memorial wall came from James Howard, who is from Lynchburg but now lives in Richmond. Howard, a veteran, said he wanted to do something that made an impact. “It’s about restoring patriotism, especially to the meaning behind our American flag,” said Howard.
Plans for Military Appreciation Day at Crazy Horse Marina began in February 2023 with Chris Bechtler, Brian Keaton and other members of the American Legion Post #62 at Smith Mountain Lake, and it grew from there. Both Bechtler and Keaton are veterans of the global wars on terrorism. Bringing the traveling wall to the event was part of their mission. That was the beginning, and it grew from there.
The August 12th event included demonstrations and static displays by members of law enforcement, including the Virginia State Police and local sheriff’s offices, as well as first responders including the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The Roanoke VET Center had its mobile unit on-site with staff like Juanita Cook and Eldridge Haynesworth offering assistance to veterans to help them access services available to them. Cook, an outreach specialist with the Roanoke VET Center, said she and others with the VET Center help clarify some of the more complicated aspects of the services available to veterans.
More than $10,000 in in-kind donations made by the local community helped make it one that offered something for everyone – from children to adults – all in the name of supporting veterans past and present. Water slides, a mechanical bull, dunking tank, demonstrations by local businesses, food trucks, live musical performances – even a demonstration of the US Army’s official PT test – were put on display. A flyover by the US Army took the crowds attention to the air, while a parade of veterans riding into the event on motorcycles gave way to thunderous applause – and a shared appreciation for what an event like Military Appreciation Day means to so many.
Steve Gardiner, a veteran from Wirtz and a member of the American Legion Post #60 in Lynchburg, summed up what the event meant to him in a few words. “It means a lot,” said Gardiner. “It brings back memories; it’s a reason for celebration. I enjoyed the group that came in on motorcycles. It was powerful.”
For others, like Mary Calpin and Dennis Calpin, of Moneta, the event was an opportunity to show support for veterans, both close in heart to them, and those they don’t know. “Mary Calpin and her son, Dennis, attended in the absence of her husband and Dennis’ father, a veteran, who was not feeling well and couldn’t attend. “We came for him, and for all veterans.”
Keith and Sandy Moser, from Moneta, came to the event as both supporters and contributors. Keith, a veteran, has been an intricate part of helping rebuild the American Legion Post #62 – the Lake Legion Post – to where it stands today. He and Sandy are donating their time and resources to help build an office for Post #62 to serve as a resource center of sorts for veterans to come to and learn more about the services and resources available to them as veterans. “It’s a good event,” said Moser. “It’s part of what we are doing to help veterans, to celebrate them and offer ways designed to assist them and their families in moving forward in life.”
While the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial stood at Crazy Horse Marina, members of Post #62 stood watch every minute while it was under its purview. A wall, symbolizing an American Flag, 28’x6’. In front of the wall, on a round pedestal, are two boots with a helmet hoisted above, and made from wood. In front of the pedestal is a plaque with the words, “John 15:13”.
Events like Military Appreciation Day held at Crazy Horse Marina are about uniting people together in the name of patriotism, in unity, in kindness, in support. It begins with an idea, evolves into a mission driven by many and never ends until the job is done. The Global War of Terrorism has come at a cost – many lives – and it continues. The Wall reflects this message with empty dog tags that have no name as of yet. It symbolizes that the War of Terrorism will never end, and as such, neither will the fight to end it. It is one of reasons why many veterans respond when thanked for their service by simply saying, “…just make sure it is worth it.”
Military Appreciation Day is a time to celebrate what veterans have done and continue to do for our country and many others around the world. It is something to remember. It is something never to be forgotten.
