A new legal action filed last Wednesday challenges Virginia’s State Water Control Board approval of a key water quality permit for the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), which is planned to travel through the Union Hall and Penhook areas south of Smith Mountain Lake.
The petition for review of the project was filed with the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.
The legal action was filed by the Appalachian Mountain Advocates, representing the Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Wild Virginia, Preserve Craig Inc., Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, and Preserve Franklin. Preserve Bent Mountain and Preserve Giles County are also parties to the litigation, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center.
The Virginia State Water Control Board, which administers the Clean Water Act in the state, issued a decision that allowed the pipeline to move forward.
The Sierra Club, an environmental organization, states that the pipeline would also exacerbate health and environmental threats in communities and further entrench the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels.
The board’s action lays the groundwork for action by the Army Corps of Engineers to issue a stream-crossing permit to the pipeline. Twice before, such federal stream-crossing permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline have been invalidated after being brought to court.
