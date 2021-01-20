On Jan. 7, the Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners donated $1,475 to the Friends of the Franklin County Public Library (FCPL).
The funds were the proceeds from a holiday sale that the SML Woodturners annually hold at the FCPL’s Westlake location.
“The Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners create beautiful and unique pieces, many of which were flying off the shelves this past holiday season,” said Joesephine Clarke, branch manager at the Westlake location of the Franklin County Public Library. “Due to public health protocols, we had to temporarily suspend our monthly book sale events for six months. The SML Woodturners helped us fill an unexpected funding gap.”
The nonprofit Friends of the Library fund many of the services and programs offered by the Franklin County Public Library, including concerts, art classes, speakers’ fees, and children’s events. Most recently, the Friends paid for the library’s subscriptions to BookFlix and ScienceFix — two digital learning resources for children and youth.
The Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners is a chapter of the American Association of Woodturners and an affiliate of the Smith Mountain Arts Council.
