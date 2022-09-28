ACBS SML boat show winners announced

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBS SML Chapter) announced the winners of its 30th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Crazy Horse Marina.
Its largest ever number of 51 antique and classic boats and their owners provided an up-close look for those attending this annual free event. A total of 41 boats were displayed in the water, with the rest displayed on shore.
There were a lot of new things to see, as 19 of the boats were on display at the SML show for the first time, many from out of state and from as far away as western New York.
The special attraction was Miss America IX, a preserved, historic racing boat that in 1931 was the first boat in the world to exceed 100 mph.
See the list of winners and more in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.