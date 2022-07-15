Blackwater Yacht Racing Association held its 2022 Invitational Regatta on June 4 and 5 on Smith Mountain Lake.
Three races were run in Bull Run and the Blackwater River to take advantage of the weekend’s prevailing northeasterly winds.
Following racing on that Saturday, the club had a well-attended barbecue dinner for the racers and their families. Regatta shirts were distributed to the participants. On Sunday, awards were given to the skippers of the top three boats in each class.
