BHS adoption event upcoming

The Bedford Humane Society will hold an adoption event at Tractor Supply in Bedford on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Submit an application early and take your next best friend home with you the day of the event,” the Bedford Humane Society stated.
Visit www.bhsva.org to apply.
A variety of items will be available for sale, including jewelry, animal magnets, raffle tickets, Bedford Humane Society T-shirts and more. All proceeds will go toward building an adoption center.
Personalized pet I.D. tags also will be available and made onsite for $5 each. All proceeds will go to support the animals.
The public is asked to stop by the adoption to support the organization and to learn more about its Forgotten Feline, Animals and Spay/Neuter programs.
Call 540-586-6100 or email info4bhs@gmail.com with any questions.
