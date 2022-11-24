The public is invited to join the park staff and volunteers at Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate “An Old Virginia Christmas.”
Guided tours will be provided at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be limited numbers for each tour. Tickets for each tour may be acquired at the ranger tent station in front of the visitor center on the day of the event.
“Learn about the sights, sounds and fragrances of a mid-19th century Christmas as Dr. Booker T. Washington described it in his 1907 article written for both Suburban Life and Tuskegee Student magazines, ‘Christmas Days in Old Virginia,’” the park stated. “Washington described his childhood memories of Christmas, also known as ‘The Big Times,’ by stating, ‘There is in the Virginia Christmas atmosphere a fragrance and influence, which is not to be found elsewhere.’”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.