Owners of Virginia Dare Cruises & Marina, Garret Meyer and Darrin Main, have been overseeing the business for the past three years and have had their fair share of challenges.
Back in February 2019, the main building of the marina caught on fire and burned down as a result. The Beacon Pub was part of the building. Meyer and Main were only a year into owning the marina when the fire took place, but both had the mindset that the Beacon Pub would make a comeback.
“There was never ever a question that ran through our minds on when we rebuild this, would we bring Beacon Pub back,” Meyer said.
During construction on the new building, the Virginia Dare continued to do cruises and still had its Portside Bar & Grill open during the summer season of the past two years, but both Meyer and Main will tell anyone that they have missed having the Beacon Pub as part of their services.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.