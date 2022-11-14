Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office honored 14 members of the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) with a catered lunch at the Bedford Columns on Oct. 24.
“The RSVP program began in 2001 and is still going strong today!” the sheriff’s office stated.
Under the leadership of Jeff Bertrand, the RSVP members provide volunteer services to not only the sheriff’s office but to the Bedford community. Some of the services they provide include assisting with funeral escorts, unlocking vehicles, transporting patrol vehicles, and hand-delivering official records to the county administration, as well as assisting with traffic control and department errands.
“This group does an outstanding job and are dedicated to the services they provide,” the sheriff’s office stated.
In addition to honoring their service, Miller recognized two members of the group who have announced their second retirement after serving 21 years: Chuck Neudorfer and Charlie Walker. Each were presented with a plaque and Citizenship Award thanking them for their commitment and service to Bedford County.
Anyone wishing to become a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol can visit the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office website at www.bedfordcountysheriff.org and select and submit the “volunteer” application.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.