The Virginia Senate shook physically and metaphorically on Wednesday (June 1). Heavy construction crews did subterranean drilling right behind my desk in the southwestern corner of the Capitol while Senate Democrats finally allowed consideration of the commonwealth’s biennial budget that should have taken place in early March.
Legislative budget compromise heading to governor’s desk
After months of stalling by Senate Democrats, the Virginia Senate voted 32-4 and the House of Delegates voted 88-7 to adopt the conference report reconciling the budget proposals passed by the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-led House in February. The Democratic delays are designed to limit Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin from using his constitutional authority to offer amendments to the budget and use his line-item veto powers between now and the June 30 expiration of the current budget.
Failure to pass the conference report would have further delayed the process and put Gov. Youngkin and the commonwealth further behind the 8 ball. Accordingly, almost all of my Republican colleagues and I voted yes to get this far from perfect budget to Gov. Youngkin’s desk for needed improvements. I took to the Senate floor to push back against Democratic suggestions that Gov. Youngkin should not offer amendments or consider line-item vetoes.
