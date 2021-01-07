Lives were turned upside down in 2020. The pandemic, calls for racial justice, and other history-making moments made the year like no other. And though no one can predict what 2021 will look like, the Franklin County Public Library is certain about at least one thing: Stories connect people.
Everyone has a story to tell about 2020 or a vision for 2021, so the library has launched a community storytelling project called the StoryBoard Project. The library invites the public to talk about their hopes, inspirations, disappointments, fears or worries.
“What did 2020 mean to you? What do you want 2021 to look like?” the library stated. “Tell your story — through words, art or both — using the template we’ve created.”
Stories will be displayed and archived at the Franklin County Public Library and posted online. The following are steps to take:
1. Download or print the template at: https://conta.cc/3nZQf4Q.
2. Using the template, tell your story through words, art or a combination of both.
3. Tell us what 2020 meant to you or what you want 2021 to look like.
4. Include your first name, age, and your town, or remain anonymous.
5. People of all ages may participate. Franklin County residency is not required.
6. Stories are accepted on an ongoing basis now through 2021. There’s no deadline!
7. To submit:
• Email a photo of your story to: TheStoryBoardProject@FranklinCountyVA.gov.
• Mail to: Franklin County Public Library, 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
• Drop off at the library’s Rocky Mount or Westlake locations during their open-to-the-public hours. Hours are posted at library.franklincountyva.gov.
