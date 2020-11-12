According to Appalachian Power, Smith Mountain Lake is expected to exceed its full pond level of 795 by four feet after midnight. On their website, AEP gave the latest update with this statement.
"Appalachian Power Company (Appalachian) anticipates that, based on updated forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, the level of Smith Mountain Lake will rise about four foot above normal full pond (i.e., elevation 795 feet National Geodetic Vertical Datum) sometime after midnight tonight (i.e., early morning on November 13, 2020)."
Property owners around the shoreline of SML are encouraged to make sure their loose belongings are secured, as water levels that are just inches over can carry them away. Floating docks are to be checked as well.
To keep up with the latest water levels, visit https://www.aep.com/Recreation/Hydro under Roanoke River.
The three under Roanoke River are SML, Niagara, and Leesvile. Leesville is the only lake that hasn't exceed it's full pond level, which is 613. Niagara has currently exceeded it's full pond of 885 and is five feet over at 890.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.