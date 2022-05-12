Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT), which has a location at Smith Mountain Lake, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter-ended March 31.
The bank produced net income amounting to $1,543,000. The net income equated to $0.80 per basic share in the first quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,980,000 or $1.04 per share, for the same period last year.
At March 31, select financial information and key highlights include:
• Return on average assets of 0.90 percent
• Return on average equity of 10.41 percent
• Book value of $30.91
• Total deposit growth of 6.07 percent
• Total asset growth of 5.54 percent
• Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.13 percent
• Strong liquidity position
• Net interest margin of 2.91 percent at March 31, 2022 compared to 2.99 percent one year prior.
As a result of the financial performance, the board of directors voted to pay the $0.185 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.74 per share annualized, which is payable May 19, to shareholders of record May 12.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.