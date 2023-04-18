Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Sandy Level Road in Bedford. At approximately 12:45 a.m. this morning, April 18, 2023, Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was first to respond to the scene with Bedford County Fire and Rescue following with the medic unit. The vehicle fire was fully involved upon arrival. After the fire was distinguished, the vehicle was found to contain human remains.
Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene. The roadway was closed while special agents processed the scene, but it has now reopened.
The remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District, for identification. No other information is available at this time.
