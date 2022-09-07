Most overdue fines will no longer be charged for patrons on Bedford Public Library System books and media, which was made effective Sept. 1. The move follows similar actions by many other public library systems in the state and nation.
At the June 14 Library Board of Trustees meeting, the members voted to end the practice of charging overdue fines for most materials.
This policy change was enacted to create a more welcoming atmosphere for library patrons by helping to remove barriers for access to all the reading and educational materials in the library and promoting the public library’s vision to be the “welcoming heart of the community where all come together to learn, discover, create, connect.”
Studies show that overdue fines disproportionately affect low-income residents and economically disadvantaged communities.
