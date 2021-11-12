Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added a new show to its 2022 calendar, the venue announced last Wednesday.
Country music standout Drake White will appear at the Harvester on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
With four top 40 hits, multiple nationwide tours and a dedicated following, White wows audiences with his distinctive mix of country, blues, funk and rock.
White’s newly released songs, “Power of a Woman” and “Giants,” have already garnered critical acclaim, showcasing the artist’s ability to blend powerful lyrics with real emotions.
The new songs represent a remarkable milestone, according to the Harvester Performance Center. White collapsed on stage in August 2019 because of a hemorrhagic stroke caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) he had been diagnosed with earlier that year. After multiple procedures and months of intensive therapy, he has regained use of his left side and is back in front of audiences.
Tickets are on sale at harvester-music.com.
