For more than 28 years, the “Biscuit-Eaters of America” have met for Wednesday breakfasts at numerous venues in Moneta.
For over a decade the group met at Campers Paradise, now Jake’s, often drawing in more than 25 men. It didn’t take long for the same waitress to memorize the menu item each guest would order.
Many men would take turns in using their boat to pick up several persons along the way since Campers had adequate boat ramps right there at the restaurant.
Now, and for the past several years, the group meets at the Mayberry Diner, formerly Hawk’s Deli in Downtown Moneta, gathering at 7:30 a.m. each Wednesday.
All men are invited to join the group, contributing to “solving all the world’s problems.” Recently, Jim Caskie, Dave Wilson, Charlie Walker, Jerry Eigenfeld and Jack Harrison continued the tradition.
