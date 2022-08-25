The Bedford County Board of Supervisors recently appointed Melody Divers to represent District 6 on the Bedford County Agriculture Economic Development Advisory Board (Ag Board).
Divers is the co-owner of Chapel Creek Farms in Montvale and serves as its chief marketer and event planner.
When asked why she would like to serve on the Ag Board, she said, “I want the legacy and opportunity of an agriculture lifestyle to continue to be a realistic legacy for my family and other Bedford County families.”
