SML Restaurant Week begins April 19th

Whatever your food craving, chances are there’s a restaurant in the Smith Mountain Lake community to satisfy your tastebuds. With delicious specials and enticing prices to match, SML Restaurant Week, held this year April 17 – 30, is yet another reason to get out and enjoy the warmer weather and all that the lake has to offer on the food scene.
Sponsored annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, SML Restaurant Week showcases the delectable local offerings available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and drinks throughout the lake community. The restaurant celebration week also offers the chance to win one of 15 gift cards at popular eateries.
Restaurants participating in the 2023 SML Restaurant Week held April 17-30 include:
Breakfast
Bojangles – Westlake
Mayberry Diner
Mia’s Sweet Factory
Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House
Lunch
Alessandro's Pizzeria & Grill
Bojangles – Westlake
Buddy's BBQ
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Drifter's
Edo Grill and Sushi
Harvest Moon Marketplace
Hot Shots
Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML
Mango's Bar & Grill
Mayberry Diner
Mayberry Pizzeria & Ice Cream
Napoli Cowboy
Nauti Mo's Grill
Rocky Mount Burger Co.
Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House
The Copper Kettle Co.
The Farmhouse
Dinner
Alessandro's Pizzeria & Grill
Bojangles – Westlake
Buddy's BBQ
Bull Docks
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Drifter's
Edo Grill and Sushi
ElectricCoBistro
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML
Mango's Bar & Grill
Mayberry Pizzeria & Ice Cream
Napoli by the Lake
Napoli Cowboy
Rocky Mount Burger Co.
The Copper Kettle Co.
Dessert
Alessandro's Pizzeria & Grill
Bull Docks
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Drifter's
ElectricCoBistro
Harvest Moon Marketplace
Mayberry Diner
Mayberry Pizzeria & Ice Cream
Mia's Sweet Factory
Napoli by the Lake
Napoli Cowboy
Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House
The Copper Kettle Co.
The Farmhouse
Drinks
Alessandro's Pizzeria & Grill
Buddy's BBQ
Bull Docks
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Drifter's
Edo Grill and Sushi
ElectricCoBistro
Hickory Hill Vineyards
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML
Mango's Bar & Grill
Mia's Sweet Factory
Napoli by the Lake
Napoli Cowboy
Rocky Mount Burger Co.
Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House
The Copper Kettle Co.
All participating restaurants will offer dine-in or takeout specials at the following price points: $5, $10, $20, or $30 (tax and gratuity not included). Hours of operation vary. Patrons are encouraged to inquire with restaurants about which specials they are offering during SML Restaurant Week.
To participate in the gift card giveaway to win one of 15 gift cards, visit visit smithmountainlake.com/sml-restaurant-week and click on the “Enter Gift Card Giveaway” link for complete details and to enter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.