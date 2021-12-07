The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its annual fall workshop at the home of Alan and Jean Frederick.
There were 32 members in attendance.
Special guest Gary Lowell, owner of Lowell Boats in Greensboro, North Carolina, shared key points of varnishing wooden boats. He also shared what he looks for when he does a marine survey of a typical antique boat, as well as some new Coast Guard regulations that will be effective in 2022.
Alan Frederick updated us on his ground-up build of a 36-foot, all-mahogany, torpedo-stern runabout designed by Syd Young of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The custom design had to be 36 feet in order to safely utilize Frederick’s rare, 1943 Hall Scott, 998-cubic-inch, 6-cylinder engine. The engine is rated at 275 horsepower and was designed to power WWII landing craft used on various beaches around the world.
For further chapter information, contact Chapter President Dave Olson at 703-966-3297 or email dave.olson46@gmail.com.
