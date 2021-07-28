With news about the Pentagon releasing its UFO report (technically, a UAP report: unidentified aerial phenomena) to a congressional intelligence committee last month, there’s one man who believes he should have been called for his testimonial: a prominent UFO researcher named Barry Koplen, who had an intimate UFO encounter at Smith Mountain Lake in the 1970s.
“They should have called me,” the author from Danville, Virginia, stated.
Koplen has authored two memoirs on the subject: “Why Won’t They Believe Me?” and “Close Encounter at Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.”
“My encounter was a very close encounter,” Koplen said. “The craft first appeared to me as a red dot in the sky. It was too distant to be the lights of Roanoke across the lake, but it was too low to be a star.”
