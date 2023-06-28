Grandmother: “It shouldn’t hurt to be a child”

In southwest Virginia and all around the country, K-12 school districts are facing issues that even 15 years ago would have been considered Preposterous? Nonsensical? Outlandish?
As the computer age morphed from giant machines into handheld devices and technology pushed the world forward at breakneck speed, educators quickly realized that reading, writing and arithmetic were just not enough.
They found they had to do the impossible, understand a future they couldn’t even conceive of. Educators today are tasked with figuring out what jobs will be obsolete, what kinds of jobs will still be around, what new jobs will be created and what skills will todays first and second graders need when they hit the job market.
While still struggling with those educational issues, school boards and administrators have to also be concerned with the need for School Resource Officers and keeping children safe; bullying; drugs; lack of staff diversity; library book content; appropriate core curriculum; plus how teachers and staff should deal with controversial topics such as gender identity and sexual orientation.
Almost all of these issues have recently surfaced in Bedford or Franklin Counties. The Bedford County Board of Education wrestled with the issue of teachers discussing gender identity and sexual orientation with students. There was some resolution there with the Board taking a stand and approving a policy that defined the parameters of teacher/student involvement. The vote was not unanimous and there was public comment on both sides of the issue but there is now a guideline in place.
In Franklin County the issues raised by the public have not been addressed - at least in open meetings. Four concerned citizens spoke to the board during public comment a few weeks ago, each of them was worried about policies and topical subjects. It was unclear whether Board members agreed or disagreed with the issues being raised since not one of them commented or reacted in any way to their issues raised, questions asked, or the emotional pain being shared with them.
Board Chairman Jeff Worley explained the procedure for the public portion of the meeting. “It is common practice for us to not speak during public comment,” he said, “as we give our full attention to the speakers. It is a time for them to talk and for us to listen. We do, however, listen and take their concerns seriously, and will follow up when necessary to do so.”
One man said he had attended eight out of ten board meetings since last August and the same concerns are presented over and over without a plan for going forward. In that time, he said every vote taken by the board was unanimous and “there was no discussion, no discourse,” he said. Accusing the board of taking away parent’s rights, he added, “we should be inspiring, not indoctrinating children.”
Melvin Woodson shared concerns about the level of staff diversity in the school district. He said he moved to Franklin County attracted by the rural setting, affordable real estate and the low tax and crime rates. With four children, one in middle school and three in elementary grades, he is hoping that the district will move in a more inclusive direction.
Woodson held up the business that he works for as an example. “About 15 years ago my company realized that their customer base and their employee’s demographics didn’t line up. They took a proactive approach – recruiting him after graduation from VSU - to solve the issue. “I’m actually a product of that initiative.” he said.
He mentioned it was fortuitous that he was there that night as the Board was recognizing the departure of so many retiring teachers. “I hope as you face the challenges of scarcity in the workforce, “Woodson said, “that you’ll keep in mind that we need to recruit and retain the best people but also a diverse workforce.”
Kathy Beckley raised concerns that she has shared previously about appropriate library books and she called for limiting children’s exposure. “Juveniles are vulnerable,” she said, “our children are being targeted and it’s having a tsunami effect.”
Worley said that the issues being raised are only some of the ongoing challenges that all school boards and divisions are facing. “We address the issues via policy and procedures in keeping with legal statutes and regulations and look at individual circumstances when they occur. We always keep the best interest of our children, staff, families and community in mind when crafting policies, and we welcome feedback and input from all stakeholders,” said Worley.
Perhaps the most compelling concerns were raised by Gavnelle Pearson. “It shouldn’t hurt to be a child,” was a quote from the distressed grandmother.
Pearson lamented that bullying seems to be ingrained in Franklin County since there is so much of it going on. The retired school nurse explained that her granddaughter is a student in the district. When she was in middle school her mother died of complications from Sickle Cell Anemia. It [bullying] got so bad on the bus that the driver went to the principal with his concerns. The principal was “wonderful” and tracked down the source of the bullying. However, at that time there was a teacher giving a course in which the subject of Sickle Cell Anemia was raised. “The way it was presented was as a joke. My granddaughter was devastated, her mother had not been dead a year. She wrote that teacher an email, as did I and that teacher never responded. I think we could do better.”
Fast forward to high school and the bullying began again. “They took her mother’s obituary and all kinds of stuff and accused her of not being the ethnicity [she claimed to be],” she said, “it was so bad on that bus I went to the police because I was afraid for her safety.” That situation was corrected only after Pearson got outside help.
Her other issue, like Woodson’s, was diversity. “We have all come to know it takes a village to raise a child but when you have nobody in that village that looks like you, nobody that understands your ethnicity it is very hard to relate.”
Pearson noted that when she worked in schools everyone pretty much knew everything that was going on. “If something was said that was not tracking a colleague could pull you to the side and talk to you,” she said, “but there’s no soft place to land in Franklin County if you have issues. It can be awful and it does hurt to be a child here in Franklin County.”
