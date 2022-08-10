Kristina Sage has spent nearly 20 years assisting in various committees and organizations dedicated to the long-term health and preservation of Smith Mountain Lake. So when it came time for the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission to hire a new executive director earlier this year, Sage was at the top of the list of candidates.
The former Smith Mountain Lake Association president and longtime member of the TLAC Board was selected earlier this year to replace Paula Shoffner as TLAC’s new executive director. Sage officially started June 13.
In a recent interview with the Eagle, Sage indicated that she’s been settling in well to her new role, with help from numerous people throughout the Smith Mountain Lake community.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
