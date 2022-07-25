On July 4, Bedford’s American Legion Post 54, with the support of Hardee’s restaurant in Bedford, the assistance of Bedford’s Elks Lodge 2844, and help from the staff and members of Bedford County’s Junior ROTC program, presented the annual Fourth of July Breakfast for Veterans and First Responders, held at the Liberty Park pavilion in Bedford.
Some 60 people, including many veterans and spouses, first responders, students in the Junior ROTC program, and members of the Elks Lodge, attended and shared the meal and fellowship.
Legion Post Commander Nick Soukhanov welcomed attendees and led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance. First Sergeant (Ret.) Lennie Hutton led singing of the National Anthem. Legion Chaplain Steve Parker led the group in prayer.
Kirsten Hansen, a rising senior at Jefferson Forest High School, reported to the assembly on her week in June at Girls State, sponsored by the Legion’s Women’s Auxiliary. Benjamin Carlin, a rising senior at Staunton River High School, reported on his week at the Legion’s Boys State.
The event was closed by Randy Whorley, who sang a cappella and from memory four stanzas of an American patriotic song that he composed, titled “What She Means to Me.” He earned a standing ovation.
For information about the American Legion, contact Commander Nick Soukhanov at 540-875-9014 or bluefin.454@gmail.com. For information about the Elks, contact Exalted Ruler Linda Parker at 540-586-6200 or elks2844@gmail.com.
