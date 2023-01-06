SEC seeks Youth Tour applicants

High school juniors across Southside Electric Cooperative’s service area, which includes the Bedford County portion of Smith Mountain Lake, are encouraged to apply for the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour as the trip heads back to the nation’s capital for a week next June.
Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) will take several high school juniors on the June 19-23 trip that will include visits to many iconic sites and museums in Washington, D.C., a Nationals baseball game, a dinner cruise on the Potomac, a night at the theater and a day on Capitol Hill to meet legislators. SEC will pay all the expenses for its students.
The deadline to apply for the Youth Tour is Jan. 31.
Next summer’s Youth Tour will be the first trip to D.C. since 2019 due to the pandemic.
