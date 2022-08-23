Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash in Moneta that resulted in a fatality.
The crash occurred at 3:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug 18, on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County.
A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, of Waco, Texas. Lutz was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, the incident involved heavy entrapment and traffic was directed to a single alternating lane as the scene was investigating and cleanup was conducted.
Responding were Company 8 Moneta, Company 1 Bedford (Heavy Rescue), Squad 8 Moneta, Medic 14-8 Bedford County Fire and Rescue (Moneta) and County 10 Bedford County Fire and Rescue Lieutenant.
The crash remains under investigation.
