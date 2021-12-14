Ohio-based Red Wanting Blue will appear at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount as part of the band’s winter tour, the Harvester announced Nov. 23.
The five-member group, called “Midwestern rock heroes” by American Songwriter magazine, will be in Rocky Mount on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m., with supporting acts Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir and Meaghan Farrell (opening act). Doors will open at 7 p.m.
For more than 20 years, the band has established itself as an enduring act with their gritty sound, passionate live performances and fiercely loyal fanbase.
Red Wanting Blue’s latest project, “The Wanting,” was recorded in Nashville, and highlights the band’s abiding strengths, with every member contributing to the writing.
Tickets are on sale at harvester-music.com.
