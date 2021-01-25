James Madison University announced the multiple local students who graduated during the Dec. 19 commencement exercises, including Adrienne Band of Vinton, who graduated Cum Laude with a degree in media arts and design.
Band was among 973 students who received undergraduate, master's, educational specialist and doctoral degrees, including:
• Jessica Carpenter of Moneta, who graduated with a degree in psychology.
• Bradley Wiley of Moneta, who graduated with a degree in studio art.
• Cody Bishop of Glade Hill, who graduated with a degree in computer information systems.
• Nono Choden of Huddleston, who graduated with a degree in integrated science and technology.
• Kevin Morris of Bedford, who graduated with a degree in economics.
• Erin Jennings of Rocky Mount, who graduated with a degree in health sciences.
• Victoria Scruggs of Rocky Mount, who graduated with a degree in health sciences.
• Lucas Vance of Vinton, who graduated with a degree in physician assistant studies.
“Congratulations to all graduates and their families!” the university stated.
Established in 1908, James Madison University is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels; keeps classes small with a 16:1 student-to-faculty ratio; and has the highest six-year graduation rate among its peer institutions at 84 percent.
JMU ranks as the most recommended university in the nation by students and is the No. 2 Best Public Regional University in the South.
