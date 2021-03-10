The West Piedmont Health District and Carilion Clinic partnered to host a one-day COVID-19 vaccination event for 1,100 West Piedmont community members 65 and older.
The drive-thru event was scheduled at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount on Saturday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration was required to attend.
“This is our largest COVID-19 vaccine event to date in Franklin County, and we are thrilled to get the vaccines into the arms of some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Penny Hall, chief operations officer for the West Piedmont Health District. “Thanks to strong community partnerships, we were able to efficiently coordinate this event as soon as the vaccine resources became available. This will act as a model for larger scale distribution in our district going forward.”
Appointments were available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible community members 65 and older who had signed up through the state website.
“We are so excited to co-host the first of several large-scale vaccine clinics in the greater Franklin County with our health district partners,” said Carl Cline, vice president and administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, before the event. “It’s been heartening to see such a high level of community interest in this vaccine. While space in this first clinic will be limited, we are working diligently to assist VDH as they offer future opportunities as vaccine supplies become more readily available.”
Registered participants would drive up to the main entrance of the school with masks and ID and follow a one-way flow of traffic for a full-service vaccine drive thru. Organizers plan to add future vaccine clinics as vaccine supplies become available.
All people interested in receiving vaccine in the state of Virginia may sign up on the preregistration site at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA. All citizens are urged to preregister even if they are not currently eligible to receive vaccine now.
With the expansion of doses coming into the area, the West Piedmont Health District may have supplies available more quickly to expand to additional populations. After preregistering through the state site, individuals will be contacted when it is their turn to receive vaccine.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.