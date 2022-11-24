A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin County Humane Society at the event to help get some animals adopted. Two dogs were adopted at the event.
The business is owned by Erika Taylor and is now a permanent drop-off location for Franklin County Humane Society donations.
Those who bring a donation for the humane society will receive a free pet photo with “Santa paws” and his friends on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pet photography will be offered by appointment only on Wednesdays and the last Saturday of every month starting in December.
