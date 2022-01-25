Smith Mountain American Association of University Women announced Jan. 11 that two $4,000 scholarships will be awarded in 2022 thanks to support from the local community and area businesses of its annual Fashion Show and Silent Auction held Nov 17 at the Waterfront Country Club.
The event is the main source of funding for the scholarships awarded each year to local women who are already in college. Fashions were from Chico’s in Forest, Virginia.
Regular luncheon meetings include a local speaker of interest, a business meeting and lunch. Meetings take place from September through May. Interest groups, such as a Classics Book Club, an International Study group and community service projects, such as assisting Girl Scouts and sending local elementary school girls to science camp, continue year-round.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. For more information about meetings, visit smithmountain-va.aauw.net.
Contact Laura Southall, vice president for membership, at laura.castleman@comcast.net or 804-690-5742 for more information.
