Several zoning issues came up before the Bedford County Board of Supervisors in its regular meeting Monday. The board also voted to give approval for Bedford County Economic Development Director Traci Blido to apply for a grant for use in the continued development of the New London Business and Technology Center park.
The board approved — on the recommendation of the planning commission — a rezoning application from New London Professional Center LLC. The property, located at 1088 New London Road and 1173 London Links Drive, currently houses Central Virginia Family Physicians and Harmony Day Support. It is split zoned with both PCD (planned commercial development) and R-1 (low-density residential) districts.
The owner, Ted Counts, wants the R-1 portion to be rezoned to C-2 (general commercial district).
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.