Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton announced that the inmate work program at the Franklin County Jail has resumed roadside trash cleanup throughout the county.
“This program collects nearly 4,500 to 6,000 bags of trash each year, helping to maintain the beauty that Franklin County has to offer residents and visitors,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated.
• In 2019, 4,555 bags of trash were collected, averaging 35 bags per day, working three days a week.
• Inmate crews now work six days a week, up to eight hours a day collecting trash from the roadsides. The bag counts are expected to increase significantly with the additional work days.
• Each roadway throughout the county is on a rotating schedule for trash pickup based on traffic levels, safety concerns and upcoming weather predictions.
“You will likely see the bright orange trash bags on the side of the roadways before you reach the cleanup crew,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Be prepared to slow down and move over, if possible, to allow safe distance while passing.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.