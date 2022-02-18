Michael Alexander Brown, who is charged in the 2019 murder of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown (unrelated), of Hardy, plead not guilty to all seven charges against him due to insanity on Thursday in Franklin County Circuit Court and also agreed to a bench trial, in which the judge will decide his fate instead of a jury.
The motion hearing reportedly lasted for hours, in which two doctors testified as witnesses of Michael Brown’s mental health and believed that he met state requirements for a defense of insanity.
However, one of the doctors, Dr. Eugene Simopoulos, who is a board certified general and forensic psychiatrist, may reconsider his position after reportedly learning new evidence, including information that Michael Brown had allegedly pointed a gun at the head of his mother, Vanessa Hanson, after the shooting of Rodney Brown.
The other medical witness was Sharon Kelley, J.D., Ph.D., who is a licensed clinical psychologist.
As to Michael Brown’s mental state, he has allegedly experienced blackouts, depression and signs of dissociative disorder, as well as trauma. The trauma allegedly stems from childhood abuse of him and his brother at the hands of Rodney Brown.
Rodney Brown, 54, was found dead with eight gunshot wounds to the head and chest on Nov. 9, 2019, which led to an 18-day manhunt for Michael Brown, a deserted Marine who was suspected in the murder.
Michael Brown, 22 at the time, had been a corporal stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, but had failed to report for duty Oct. 24, 2019, before the murder.
He was using an RV, which law enforcement found and destroyed before towing to an impound lot. Unbeknownst to them, Michael Brown was reportedly hiding in a top cabinet of the RV the whole time and escaped after it was impounded.
He was later found crawling out of the attic of Rodney Brown’s home on Woodthrush Cir. in Hardy and arrested after law enforcement searched the house.
The seven felony charges against Brown include first degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony (two counts), armed breaking and entering occupied house, firearm larceny, credit card larceny, and entering a house armed with intent to commit larceny.
Michael Brown’s next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.
