A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by an SUV in Franklin County on June 12, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Six Mile Post Road, near Pepper Road.
A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Six Mile Post Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway, overcorrected then struck a 2001 Kawasaki and a 2009 Yamaha, which were traveling west.
The driver of the Yamaha died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later.
Sergeant Richard Garletts with the Virginia State Police noted he is waiting to obtain further information from the investigating trooper on this crash.
