Glass from the collection of Sharon Amstutz is on display in the MOarts Gallery Display Case at the Smith Mountain Lake Library in Moneta until April 30.
Visitors can enjoy a collection of glass owned by Sharon Amstutz. This array of treasures includes early 20th century wedding gifts handed down by Sharon’s family members.
“The delicate designs and striking colors of this lovingly cared for collection will delight anyone with an interest in antiques,” the library stated.
On display will be pink glass from 1930 and carnival glass from the 1950s. Several pieces of clear glass that date to the 1800s are presented as well. Also included is a china tea set from 1960 that has been “wonderfully but carefully loved” for a number of years.
Sharon Amstutz’ collection may be viewed during regular library hours. The Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library is a branch of the Bedford Public Library System and is located at 13641 Moneta Rd. Moneta. Call 540-425-7004 for hours and directions.
