Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) understands the cost of college can stand in the way of students pursuing higher education. The development of the Cooperative’s Southside Opportunity Fund aims to help reduce the burden of costs through its scholarship opportunities available to graduating high school seniors.
The Cooperative’s Southside Opportunity Fund is accepting scholarship applications through March 27. High school and home-school seniors who receive electricity at their homes from SEC and planning to attend a college or trade/technical school for the first time this fall are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
The scholarship board uses a combination of weighted criteria in the selection process: 45% financial need, 45% academic achievement and 10% personal statement. Scholarships of either $1,000 or $2,000 will be paid to the students’ schools for tuition, student fees, lodging or textbooks. Proof of admission will be required if selected for a scholarship, which will be awarded this spring.
The Southside Opportunity Fund is part of SEC’s longtime commitment to educating today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs and reflects the Cooperative’s desire to enhance the communities it serves. Since 2016, the scholarship fund has awarded 141 grants totaling $163,000. Additional dollars have been provided for students attending the Power Line Worker Training School in Blackstone.
More information, an application and list of the documents that must be submitted can be found at sof.coop.
