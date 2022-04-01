Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, was scheduled to perform Sunday, March 20, in Cole Hall on the College’s campus and featured Ewan Benjamin (trombone), a first-year history and political science major from Boones Mill, and Owen Angell (bass), a first-year music major from Rocky Mount.
The band also was scheduled to perform Sunday, March 27, featuring Angell (euphonium) and Nikolas Hicks (Trumpet), a junior environmental science major from Boones Mill.
The March 20 concert was scheduled open with “April in Paris” by Vernon Duke and arranged by Jeff Hest. Featured soloists on the song were junior music majors Conrad Krytusa and Wyatt Smith on trombone and trumpet, respectively.
“Us” by Thad Jones followed with Kevin Epps, a senior music major, as the soprano sax soloist. Epps and Smith was set to join senior applied physics major Hannah McPherson on clarinet for “Sandu” by Clifford Brown and arranged by Chris Sharp. Junior music major Luke Cronin on flugelhorn and senior biology major Heather Knott on alto sax was scheduled to perform “Beauty and the Beast” with lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and arranged by Sammy Nestico.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.