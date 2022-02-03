SML Lions Scholarship Trust recently announced the 2022 college scholarships for Franklin County High School (FCHS) seniors who will pursue a four-year college degree after earning an associate degree at a community college.
The SML Lions Scholarship Trust began this award for FCHS students who started their college experience at a community college in 2016. The program supported these recipients when they moved on to a Virginia four-year college or university.
The experience of the previous years’ students proves that this approach helps FCHS seniors who, for many reasons, want to or need to attend a community college before they go to a four-year school. Some of the recipients take advantage of this program because they cannot afford attending a four-year college for their entire college experience. Other recipients have family obligations that tie them to Franklin County for two more years. Whatever the reason, getting support for the last two years of college fills a need for many students.
During the recipient’s community college experience, the Scholarship Trust has a mentoring relationship with each recipient much like the support it provides for its four-year scholarship students.
This spring the Scholarship Trust will award at least three of these Transfer Scholarships. The grants will be $3,000 each to the recipients while they finish their baccalaureate degree.
The SML Lions Scholarship Trust will continue awarding these “Transfer” scholarships on the same criteria it uses for its long-standing four-year program: academic excellence in high school, significant extracurricular and community involvement, financial need, positive recommendations from references, application essays and personal interviews, if possible.
The deadline for FCHS seniors to apply for this year’s two transfer scholarships is March 16. Applications are available from the FCHS Guidance Department’s on their list at https://sites.google.com/a/frco.k12.va.us/fchs-guidance/scholarships.
For more information about the scholarship program or the Scholarship Trust, contact President Joe Brown at smllionsscholarshiptrust@gmail.com.
