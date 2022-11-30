The annual meeting of the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Bylaw changes will be discussed and voted on at that time. The public is invited to join in at 11 a.m. for a presentation by two local AARP representatives for the program “Decluttering and Downsizing: You Can’t Take It With You.”
“If you have too much stuff, it can impede people from relocating or getting health care into their homes,” Friends of the Library stated. “This fun, interactive presentation explores why stuff is so important for some people and teaches practical easy-to-follow tips on this task. Cleaning out your house while you can is a gift and inheritance you can leave your children and loved ones.”
Refreshments will be served following the program.
The library is a branch of the Bedford Public Library System and is located at 13641 Moneta Road in Moneta. Call 540-425-7004 to RSVP for the Decluttering program.
The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that serves to promote and improve the library.
