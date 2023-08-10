Franklin County couple charged with embezzling funds from youth baseball organization

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office noted on Wednesday, August 10 that a husband and wife have been arrested on indictments for embezzling funds from a local youth baseball organization.
Brandon Powell, 42, and Ashley Powell, 36, were each charged with one felony count of embezzlement over $1,000. The couple was released on recognizance bonds.
According to Sergeant Megan Huston, Franklin County Public Information Officer, Mr. Powell had previously served as the President of Franklin County Baseball, Inc. from February 2022 until Spring 2023.
Huston said their investigation into Powell started in May of this year due to concerns that were brought forth by other members of the organization.
